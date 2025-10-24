Metro Detroit weather: Less rain, less wind, and steady temps as the week winds down

Less rain, less wind, and steady temps to wind down your week!

Low pressure moves out, and high pressure takes over for the weekend... the end result is a pretty nice (if cool) Saturday and Sunday.

No major temperature swings next week, with highs in the 50s likely sticking around through Halloween.

Rain will be tough to come by, too! A late-week system might bring a few light showers into the Trick-or-Treat forecast, and while it’s far from a lock, I'd lean toward a quieter Halloween. stay tuned.