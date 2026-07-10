Metro Detroit Weather: Lingering storm risk Friday

A sweet weekend is on the way, but we’ll have to dodge a few lingering storms today.

Dig deeper:

A stray shower or storm is possible just about anywhere, although the better chance will be along I-94 and just south of it as well.

Here’s FOX Futurecast showing a lone storm near I-696 late this afternoon. As always, remember: all models are wrong but some are useful.

Then it’s on to a beautiful weekend. Highs in the mid-80s, plenty of sunshine, and noticeably lower humidity will make for a really comfortable stretch of summer weather.

The heat wave next week is still on track - with 90-degree temps starting on Monday and potentially lasting through Friday.

For now, I’ll keep highs in the low to mid 90s with noticeable humidity, although it does appear a bit less oppressive than what we dealt with last week.