Metro Detroit weather: Mild Christmas Eve with chance for spotty showers

Christmas Eve and Christmas will be mild with some rain.

Thursday night will be cloudy with some early sprinkles and flurries. The low will be 34.

Friday will be cloudy and milder, but breezy at times with a chance for spotty showers. The high will be 47.

Saturday, Christmas Day, will be cloudy with a high of 48. There is a good chance for morning showers.

Sunday will be cloudy and cooler with a high of 39.

The week starts with a light mix of rain and snow showers and highs in the lower 40s.