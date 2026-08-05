Metro Detroit Weather: Muggier Wednesday, chance of rain and storm tonight

Our stretch of perfect weather is coming to a close, but we'll still keep today mainly dry.

Dig deeper:

An approaching cold front brings nothing more than a spotty shower by the evening.

Check out future radar and notice it's way more miss than hit.

Scattered showers tonight and Thursday as the front slides through and temps drop off a touch.

The front doesn't move far from us Friday allowing a few more storms to develop by afternoon.

Temps will build back up for the weekend with the chance for late day storms both Saturday and Sunday, though at this point the weekend looks far more dry than wet.

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