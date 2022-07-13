Metro Detroit weather: Scattered rain Wednesday before a dry end to the week

Our best bet for rain OVER the next several days is coming today. As of early this morning (4 a.m.) the rain is off to our north and west, but dropping in our direction.

Rain chances come up through the morning with scattered rain showers likely mid-morning. Off and on rain carries us into the afternoon and tapers off between 4-7 p.m.

Rain totals won't be too wild, though some isolated spots may squeeze out up to an inch.

A cooler night lies ahead with high pressure and dry weather building in to end the week.

Temps come up a bit for the weekend and the heat looks to build a bit next week too. I wouldn't be surprised to see 90° pop up eventually next week.