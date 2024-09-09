Metro Detroit weather: Summer returns with stretch of 80+ days

If the taste of fall we got over the weekend isn't something you're excited about, you're in luck.

Milder air has moved into the area. Waking up Monday, temperatures are in the 50s and headed up.

It will be a breezy afternoon with 10-15 mph winds, but it will be much warmer than the weekend. Temperatures will be around 80s, and they'll stay at or above that all week.

By mid-week, highs will be around 86. They drop a bit for the weekend, but are still forecasted to be at about 80.

It will also be a dry week, with rain chances staying away until Saturday.