Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures are still above average, but cooler air is coming

Cooler air is coming! But for now, we’re out the door this morning with very warm air by October standards. We're near 70° and I would like to compare that to average and you'll notice at the coolest part of today we're well above our average high temp.

So today will be cooler than yesterday's 80, yes, but the true October feel doesn't return until the weekend.

Let me bring you back to today, with limited rain chances relegated to the morning. Scattered rain showers at best will be around early with a very low opportunity to hear a rumble of thunder through the morning commute.

A better opportunity for rain will arrive later this week, Thursday, Friday and Saturday will feature the chance for rain. At this point the best bet for widespread rain looks to be late Friday and Saturday.