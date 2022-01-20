Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures dip, more cold on the way

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's a total 180 from this time yesterday, with temps down about 20 degrees this morning, settling into the teens with wind chills in the single digits. The afternoon doesn't feel a whole lot different either. 

A passing flurry or brief shower is possible early this morning, but I wouldn't call it likely. And we get some sun! I'd say partly sunny skies. 

And the cold keeps coming. 

Big snow will continue to evade us, but a few chances arise through the weekend and next week. Today a few flurries are possible and Saturday an approaching cold front may bring some light snow showers with it late in the day, although coverage looks pretty limited at this point. 

A clipper system on Sunday looks like it will stay to our south, but bears watching, with our best opportunity for minor accumulating snow late on Monday.