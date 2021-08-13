Metro Detroit weekend construction includes ramp and lane closures on 75, 94, and 275

What's another summer weekend in Michigan without road closures and orange traffic barrels?

Luckily, there are no extended stretches of freeway closures this weekend like there have been in the past. However, there are still some ramp closures and overpass shutdowns to be aware of.

I-75

Oakland - NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to EB/WB I-696, Fri 9 - 11 a.m.

Oakland - SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to Chrysler Dr, Mon 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Oakland - EB I-75 Business Loop, M-1 to I-75, 2 lanes open, moving left lane closure, Mon-Tue 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wayne - SB I-75, 7 Mile to Nevada St, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - NB Oakland Ave CLOSED over I-75, Fri 7 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

I-94

Wayne - EB I-94, E Grand Blvd to M-53/Van Dyke, 2 lanes open, left lane closed, Mon 7 a.m. - late Sept.

Wayne - WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to SB Harper, Mon 7 a.m. - Thu 7 a.m.

Wayne - NB/SB Harper Ave at I-94, 2 lanes open, right lane closed intermittently, Mon 7 a.m. -Thu 7 a.m.

Wayne - NB/SB Harper Ave RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Mon 7 a.m. - Thu 7 a.m.

I-275

Oakland - SB I-275 CLOSED at Grand River, closed intermittently, Sat 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Wayne - WB Sibley RAMP CLOSED to SB I-275, Fri 6 a.m. - late August.

I-696

Oakland - EB I-696 ramp to M-1, 1 ramp lane open, 1 closed, Fri 7 a.m. - Tue 5 p.m.

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland – NB/SB M-1 CLOSED, Martin L King Jr Blvd to Auburn Ave, Fri 9 p.m. - Sun 9 a.m.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb - NB/SB M-3 CLOSED at 21 Mile, Fri 6 a.m. - 6:15 a.m.

M-8:

Wayne – WB M-8/Davison St at Dexter Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 right closed, Sat 7 a.m. - Mon 3 p.m.

M-14:

Wayne – EB/WB M-14, Sheldon to I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5 a.m. - Mon 6 a.m.

Wayne – EB/WB M-14, Sheldon to I-275, 2 lanes open, right lane closed, Mon 6 a.m. - late August.

M-19:

Macomb - NB/SB M-19, Main St to 31 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7 a.m. - Sun 9 p.m. with intermittent flagging.

M-59:

Macomb – EB/WB M-59, Ryan Rd to Van Dyke Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 right closed, Fri 7 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Macomb - WB Mound RAMP CLOSED to WB M-59, Fri 9 a.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Macomb - NB/SB Utica Road RAMP CLOSED to EB M-59, Fri 7 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Macomb – WB Utica Rd CLOSED at Martin Road, Mon 6 a.m. - late Aug.

US-24: (Dixie Highway)

