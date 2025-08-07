Metro Detroit woman suing Delta over plane crash in Canada left them upside down

The Brief A Metro Detroit woman is suing Delta after she was a passenger on a plane that flipped in Canada. Early reports from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada show the plane was descending much too fast. Delta Air Lines said they are not commenting because this is pending litigation



It has been a rough year for air travel, especially when a plane flipped on an icy runway in Canada.

Big picture view:

That day, 80 passengers were dangling from their seatbelts upside down. 21 people were hurt but everyone survived. Now one passenger who lives in Metro Detroit is suing the airline.

"Hit the right wing and flipped over flames and gasoline and the passengers are struck upside down," said attorney Mike Morse. "Horrific."

Attorney Mike Morse described the terrifying landing of a Delta Commuter Plane in Toronto in February.

"The co-pilot was flying, and the co-pilot came in too hot, double the FPMs feet per minute speed on landing. It was windy, 40 mph gusts going on, not great weather, and they chose to land," Morse said.

Morse's client is 66-year-old Vanessa Miles who was a Delta flight attendant. He says she was unconscious, and awoke to being covered in jet fuel with flames around her.

"Her life is basically destroyed as of right now. I don’t think she’s ever going to work again," Morse said.

PTSD, a brain injury and other medical issues.

Dig deeper:

Early reports from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada show the plane was descending much too fast.

"How many hours did the captain have, how many hours did the copilot have, why was the copilot flying this plane in bad conditions," Morse said.

Other passengers have filed suits against Delta who offered $30,000 to passengers, no strings attached, in the days following the crash.

Morse says suits like these can help hold these airlines accountable, for everyone's sake.

"The public should not have to be wondering if the planes are going to land safely," Morse said.

The other side:

Delta Air Lines said they are not commenting because this is pending litigation and the full investigation in Canada is not completed as of August.