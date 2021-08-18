Metro Detroiters continue to recover from June's devastating floods

Metro Detroiters who were impacted by flooding in late June are still recovering.

Related: Wayne, Washtenaw counties to receive $10 million in state aid after flooding

Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Guzman and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan toured a recovery center Wednesday.

"I just want to visit one of our disaster recovery centers where we are trying to help as many small businesses, nonprofits, as well as homeowners," Guzman said.

Duggan discussed the help that the area has gotten during his visit to the center.

MORE: Disaster Recovery Centers open across Metro Detroit

"The flood was June 26, President Biden did his emergency declaration three weeks later, July 15. A month later, FEMA has put out $40 million in grants. The Small Business Administration has put out another $30 million in loans. We've never seen this kind of rapid response," Duggan said.

Ann Alston, a Detroit resident whose basement flooded, said the process of applying for aid stifles the process.

"It's that we needed immediate help and that was not available. You have to go through the process," she said.

However, officials said the process has worked and continues to work for many people to get them the help they need.

"There are physical injury disasters available for businesses and nonprofits and to individuals, and those loans are up to $200,000 for the actual property or $40,000 for personal property and mitigation efforts, additional monies available if you're going to mitigate for future floods," Guzman said.

Payments on the loans can be deferred for 18 months.

Officials said that if your application for help was denied, visit a recovery center for assistance.

Advertisement

Find a center here.