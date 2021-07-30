FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers open across Metro Detroit to help flooding victims

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers have opened across Metro Detroit to help people impacted by June flooding.

Residents can learn about disaster assistance programs and apply for help at the centers.

"You come in, you do your application. They help you with your application process. You look for your status, what is it -- if documents are complete or incomplete. Then you'll also be referred to other resources that are available," said Issa Mansaray, with FEMA.

Centers have been opened in Detroit, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Garden City. There are also drop-off centers that are for dropping off necessary documents. They are in Grosse Pointe and Ypsilanti.

The centers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"We are going to be here as long as we are continuing to help to register people, to make sure that this process is going smoothly," Mansaray said.

FEMA is also visiting the homes of people unable to make it to a center.

"When they go to the home they will have their portable computers so you can do your application right there," Mansaray said.