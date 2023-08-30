Metro Detroiters stuck in St. Petersburg experience Hurricane Idalia's power

A pair of Metro Detroiters experienced Hurricane Idalia's wrath first-hand.

Olivia Brancato and Jeremiah Glowski are riding out the storm and sharing their harrowing experience.

"Palm trees broken down by the sidewalk, so you can’t cross the sidewalk - cars flooded to their doors," Brancato said. "Just a lot of debris for the most part."

And along a large section of the Gulf Coast, Idalia’s intensity exemplified how bad a hurricane can be when it makes landfall. Streets transformed into waterways, houses submerged, boats floating away and power lines down.

"When I went down and looked at the Marina this morning, which is St. Pete Municipal Marina, all of the boats were about three (feet) higher than the top of the docks," Glowski said. "A lot of stuff where you have to hold onto your seat and hope for the best."

They are still hoping for the best in St. Petersburg. The two headed down and didn’t realize what they were in for.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm - and the pair were caught right in the middle of it.

Hilary Golston, FOX 2 News: "Around 1 p.m. Wednesday the National Hurricane Center said there were maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour. Were you caught in anything like that?"

"We were," Glowski said. "There was a point where I actually reached back for her."

"You had to pump your arms through the wind, it was so windy," Brancato said.

They have a place to stay tonight but the habitable hotels are pretty much full they said. So right now, they’re in wait-and-see mode.

"Yeah, no plans at the moment, we’ve been in the hotel room, kind of walking around, exploring (and) seeing if there was any damage."

In a situation like this, keeping a cool head like these two is probably the best way to go.

"It’s always good to be prepared," Brancato said. "Make sure you're prepared for no power, you have your food and you have a good support system around you - that’s what’s going to get you through this mess."



