Metropolitan Baking Company in Hamtramck expanding operations, adding staff

An iconic Hamtramck bakery is expanding both its operations and the number of its employees as looks to capitalize on growth in recent years.

Metropolitan Baking Company says its adding 25 employees to its staff and 30,000 square feet to its property, the company announced in a press release Tuesday.

Following several years of growth that have seen the bakery add more restaurants and food chains across the U.S., Metropolitan Baking Company said it needs to add plant space to its bun and roll lines to accommodate the increase in business.

Construction on the expansion will begin Oct. 23 and is expected to be completed by June 2024.

"Every day we work is another opportunity for our team to contribute to the growth of the company and of our commitment to Hamtramck and to Detroit," says George Kordas, grandson of the company’s founder and President of the company today. "We continue to take pride in being a Hamtramck/Detroit original, distributing our products across the state and all over the country."

The Kordas brand is one of the bakery's most recognizable. While it used to be known for selling buns and breads to Coney Islands around the region, it's since started selling to other restaurants, universities, stadiums, and other retail establishments.

The added facility space will add 30-40% capacity, the release said.

"I wish my grandfather was here to see this. He would be impressed by the modern facilities and national customer base, but I would be even prouder to show him that today’s Metropolitan Baking Company still reflects his original passion for baking breads and valuing partners, both our employee teams and our customers new and old."