MGM Grand Detroit waits to reopen with Covid safety precautions in place

After casino doors shut in March as part of the Governor's Safer at Home Order, MGM Detroit casino went to work to establish safety protocols.

"Working with medical professionals, public health officials to develop health and safety plan when we reopen," said David Tsai, MGM.

It includes the Seven Point Safety Plan which the casino announced in May, six weeks later FOX 2 cameras allowed inside. Casino management wanted their guests to see safety precautions are in place when doors reopen.

"Once they enter the building they immediately enter through a temperature check,"

They also must wear a mask. If everything checks out, the patron's ID is checked and the guest can enter the casino floor. Capacity is limited inside the building to help meet other safety guidelines.

Advertisement

"The majority of our gaming positions, slot machines, seats at gaming tables, have been removed to help ensure social distancing," he said.



Plexiglas barriers have also installed at key areas to eliminate contact. And safety protocols are not just for casino guest there also for employees and they start when they arrive to work with a temperature check.

"In addition to that, they are required to wear a mask and wash their hands throughout the day," he said.



There's also newly installed hand washing stations throughout the casino for guests and employees.

"We want to make sure there is a visual reminder for guests and employees to consistently wash hands," he said.

Safety also means enhanced cleaning by cleaning crews. Casino goers can also do their part and wipe down slot machine using wipes located on the casino floor.

Air quality is another key factor in eliminating transmission of viruses. Smoking is no longer allowed on the casino floor but instead at a designated area outdoors. Also an advanced HVAC system works to keep the air inside the casino clean.



"Our system actually completely recirculates the air in the casino 14 times per hour every four to five minutes," Tsai said.

Casino restaurants will also practice social distancing and offer touch free menus and to keep customers safe.



The one thing that hasn't been checked off the list, is when will casinos reopen. Casinos are still waiting for Governor Whitmer to give them the green light.

"I wish I had an answer for you, Tsai said. "We feel confident in our plan; we are ready to open as soon as we are permitted to."