MI Book Hop: Support Michigan bookshops and win prizes for Independent Bookstore Day

Support your favorite Michigan bookshops, and you could win prizes, including gift cards to buy more books!

Joining in on the MI Book Hop is easy – visit a participating bookstore from April 29 and May 14 to pick up a bingo card or get one online. There's cards for Southeast, Mid, and Southwest Michigan. Then, get to work on that card by visiting bookstores and following prompts, such as buying a book from a local author or leaving a five-star review for a bookshop.

Prizes include a grand prize of a $300 gift card to BookShop.org or $20 gift cards to participating indie bookstores.

Get a bingo and earn one entry, fill the whole board to get three entries, or visit five stores for one entry.

Learn more and get a bingo card here.

Southeast Michigan bookstores:

The Dawn Treader Book Shop

Schuler Books Ann Arbor

Schuler Books West Bloomfield

Book Suey

Detroit Specials Used Books

Sidetrack Bookshop

2 Dandelions Bookshop

Adventure Ink

Toadvine Books

Serendipity Books

Booksweet

Fine Print Bookshop

Coreander’s Children’s Bookshoppe

Book Beat

Mid-Michigan bookstores

Schuler Books Okemos

R&B Used Books, LLC

Coy's Comics & Books

Cottage Used Books

Fentons Open Book

Southwest Michigan bookstores