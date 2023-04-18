Expand / Collapse search

MI Book Hop: Support Michigan bookshops and win prizes for Independent Bookstore Day

By Amber Ainsworth
(Photo by Tom Hermans on Unsplash)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Support your favorite Michigan bookshops, and you could win prizes, including gift cards to buy more books!

Joining in on the MI Book Hop is easy – visit a participating bookstore from April 29 and May 14 to pick up a bingo card or get one online. There's cards for Southeast, Mid, and Southwest Michigan. Then, get to work on that card by visiting bookstores and following prompts, such as buying a book from a local author or leaving a five-star review for a bookshop. 

Prizes include a grand prize of a $300 gift card to BookShop.org or $20 gift cards to participating indie bookstores. 

Get a bingo and earn one entry, fill the whole board to get three entries, or visit five stores for one entry.

Learn more and get a bingo card here.

Southeast Michigan bookstores:

  • The Dawn Treader Book Shop
  • Schuler Books Ann Arbor
  • Schuler Books West Bloomfield
  • Book Suey
  • Detroit Specials Used Books
  • Sidetrack Bookshop
  • 2 Dandelions Bookshop
  • Adventure Ink
  • Toadvine Books
  • Serendipity Books
  • Booksweet
  • Fine Print Bookshop
  • Coreander’s Children’s Bookshoppe
  • Book Beat

Mid-Michigan bookstores

  • Schuler Books Okemos
  • R&B Used Books, LLC
  • Coy's Comics & Books
  • Cottage Used Books
  • Fentons Open Book

Southwest Michigan bookstores

  • Schuler Books Grand Rapids
  • The Book Cellar
  • Bettie's Pages
  • Epilogue books
  • The Bluestocking Bookshop
  • Gilbert and Ivy
  • Kazoo Books
  • New Story Community Books
  • Books & Mortar