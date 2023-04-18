MI Book Hop: Support Michigan bookshops and win prizes for Independent Bookstore Day
Support your favorite Michigan bookshops, and you could win prizes, including gift cards to buy more books!
Joining in on the MI Book Hop is easy – visit a participating bookstore from April 29 and May 14 to pick up a bingo card or get one online. There's cards for Southeast, Mid, and Southwest Michigan. Then, get to work on that card by visiting bookstores and following prompts, such as buying a book from a local author or leaving a five-star review for a bookshop.
Prizes include a grand prize of a $300 gift card to BookShop.org or $20 gift cards to participating indie bookstores.
Get a bingo and earn one entry, fill the whole board to get three entries, or visit five stores for one entry.
Learn more and get a bingo card here.
Southeast Michigan bookstores:
- The Dawn Treader Book Shop
- Schuler Books Ann Arbor
- Schuler Books West Bloomfield
- Book Suey
- Detroit Specials Used Books
- Sidetrack Bookshop
- 2 Dandelions Bookshop
- Adventure Ink
- Toadvine Books
- Serendipity Books
- Booksweet
- Fine Print Bookshop
- Coreander’s Children’s Bookshoppe
- Book Beat
Mid-Michigan bookstores
- Schuler Books Okemos
- R&B Used Books, LLC
- Coy's Comics & Books
- Cottage Used Books
- Fentons Open Book
Southwest Michigan bookstores
- Schuler Books Grand Rapids
- The Book Cellar
- Bettie's Pages
- Epilogue books
- The Bluestocking Bookshop
- Gilbert and Ivy
- Kazoo Books
- New Story Community Books
- Books & Mortar