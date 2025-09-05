Micah Parsons: 'I've never liked Detroit' as Lions-Packers season-opener looms

article

The Brief New Packers star Micah Parsons took aim at the Lions in a viral video clip. Parsons said ‘I’ve never like Detroit' when asked about the Lions. The pass rusher also ripped the use of trick plays which the Lions were known for under ex-OC Ben Johnson.



The newest Green Bay Packer Micah Parsons was asked what he thought of the Lions - and didn't hesitate to proverbially jump into the rivalry - head first.

The backstory:

"I've never liked Detroit," he said Thursday in a viral locker room clip. "I've never liked them - even when I was in Dallas."

The Lions and Packers meet in Green Bay for the season-opener at 4:25 p.m. Sunday - making for an electric atmosphere for Parsons' debut following the recent blockbuster trade with the Cowboys.

It was quickly obvious Parsons was still sore over the Lions' 47-9 demolition of the Cowboys last season.

"I felt like Dallas and Detroit already had a rivalry, I already have that rivalry built up - I'm excited to play them," he said. "They kind of got our guys when I was injured last year when the whole team was injured."

In the game the Lions used some deadly trick-plays under then-offensive coordinator Ben Johnson that left an impression as well, from the blowout.

One of the Packers media members asked him what he thought of trick plays, clearly referencing the Lions - even though it is anyone's guess how new Offensive Coordinator John Morton will incorporate them, if at all.

"Trick plays are for people who can't beat you straight-up," he said. "It's like a guy running around a ring all day trying to jab. Meet me in the middle, let's line it up.

"That's what guys who try to do trick plays do. They can't beat you head up they don't want to out-physical you. It's a scared tactic."

The Packers are 6-6 against the Lions, with eight of those games decided by seven points or fewer, since 2019.

Morton said the Lions' game plan will account for Parsons.

"He's a heck of a player," Morton said. "We'll have to be aware of him and where he's at. We'll find out how much he's going to play, we'll have certain things for him. I'm really just concnetrating on our guys."

Lions Coach Dan Campbell has gotten the better of the Packers' Matt LaFleur, going 6-2 head-to-head.

Parsons said he expects a good game.

"It's just always a heavyweight fight every time they came (into Dallas)," he said. "I just think it is a funny way how things work, I'm excited to play them, I know they're excited. It's going to go all 12 to 15 rounds."