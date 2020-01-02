Mich. family helping kids with cancer asking Diddy to come dance with them

The kids in a new Facebook video have a lot in common. Cancer, for one, but they are also fighters and part of a bigger family called FAM that's hoping to get the attention of rapper and producer Diddy.

Fighting All Monsters, or FAM, is a Michigan community started one year ago. Its mission: Help families keep going - and Diddy's "Bad Boys for Life" is FAM's unofficial theme song.

Megan Hill founded FAM after her daughter Meleah was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma.

"Neuroblastoma is known to be one of the most painful childhood cancers. It's very aggressive," Hill said. "To see your kid so sick and then just start fighting, it's a lot."

Childhood cancer is not a fun or easy topic to talk about, so finding resources can be tricky sometimes. With that in mind, FAM is trying something unique with their music video.

They're calling on Diddy to come dance with them.

Their video even features a cameo from Snoop Dogg, who says, "Can you dance with the kids, Puff, please?"

"We just want to get it out there and get attention and obviously getting Diddy's attention would definitely get it out there," Hill said.

We're told Diddy's son has reached out after seeing the video, but no word yet on any formal plans.

You can check out the music video on Facebook here.