Mich. Republican House Speaker pushes for Whitmer to work with lawmakers on COVID-19 response 

Michigan's Republican Speaker of the House, Lee Chatfield, is urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to work with lawmakers as a lawsuit filed against the Democratic governor looms on Friday.

Chatfield spoke with FOX 2 on Monday as Gov. Whitmer addressed Michigan on the state's response to COVID-19. He said he believes she's trying her best but also urged Republicans and Democrats come together.

"I understand the governor is in a very tough position and I think she has the absolute best intentions, but when we work together, all at the same table, uphold our democratic process, that is when our state is strongest and that is my number one request - if we can return to that so we can fight this battle together,"

Chatfield said he's hoping to move past the fight and into a place of progress - but on Friday, a judge will hear oral arguments from the suit filed by House and Senate members claiming that Gov. Whitmer's emergency orders are invalid.



"Imagine if President Trump told Congress tomorrow that we no longer need a Congress and he's not only going to make the law, he's going to enforce the law - there would be an uprising as there should be. We have to work together and we have to respect the democratic process. As a matter of fact, that's happening right now in Michigan and I think it's disappointing we all should be working together and no one should be going at it alone," Chatfield said.

Gov. Whitmer has repeatedly said her Stay Home order and the extensions she has put in place have been to flatten the curve and that the health and safety of Michigan residents are her first priority. Even with the lawsuit, Chatfield says he wants to continue working with Governor Whitmer on the issues the state is dealing with during the pandemic.

"I'm going to continue talking with the Governor, continuing to extend our hand of partnership to her and I'm hopeful that she accepts it and we can all work together. The coming weeks are very important for our state because a lot of people have had their livelihoods taken away, millions of families are hurting because they're being told they can't work a job and take care of their loved ones, even when it can be done safely," he said.

In response to the pending lawsuit and Chatfield's statements, the Governor's office said that she has also extended invitations and has had many talks with Republicans lawmakers and plans to continue that dialogue.

Advertisement

"In addition to quadrant meetings, we have been in nearly constant contact with the legislature between regular calls, weekly briefings from (Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services) Dr. (Joneigh) Khaldun, and sharing draft orders."

Chatfield believes the state shouldn't be treated all the same. Certain parts can reopen quicker and safely. Politics and pandemic meeting head-on in Michigan.

GOP lawmakers are challenging that Whitmer cannot issue her orders due to a 1976 Emergency Management Act that requires approval for the State of Emergency. Whitmer, however, has deferred instead to the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act, which sets no time limit on when the emergency declaration can be issued and requires no legislative approval.

A judge will hear oral arguments on the case on Friday.