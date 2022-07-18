Michigan absentee ballot information: How to track the status after mailing it

The Michigan Primary Race for the 2022 Midterm Election is scheduled for Aug. 2. It's going to be a busy campaign season with a governor's race leading the top of the ballot.

While voting in-person may be the primary form of casting a ballot, millions of Michigan residents might also be voting absentee.

If you'd like to read up on how to vote absentee, you can take a look FOX 2's guide for the primary election here.

Once mailed off, voters will be able to track the status of their absentee ballot using the Secretary of State's guide. Information about the ballot should be updated once a local clerk receives the voter's ballot.

You can track your ballot at michigan.gov/vote.

Checking voter information

All information that a voter may need, including the status of their absentee ballot or a sample version of what their ballot will look like on election day is available on the state's website.

To access that page, voters will need to fill out a few pieces of information on the Department of State's website here. That includes one's full name, their birth month, birth year, and ZIP code.

They can also use their driver's license number, as well as the birth month, and birth year. Alternatively, a voter can use their address.

What is on the ballot this upcoming Midterm election?

Available information

Everything from the status of a voter's registration to their polling location is on the page. So is information about the local clerk and the district voting information.

In the top right corner of the page, voters will find their absentee ballot information.

Is there any reason my ballot wouldn't be counted?

Secretary Jocelyn Benson has said the biggest reason why one's absentee ballot wouldn't be counted would be a problem with the signature.

She said signatures are sometimes missing from the outer envelope, or that the signature doesn't match what's in the person's qualified voter file. City and township clerks are required, though, to follow up with voters that have this issue in efforts to try and validate your identity in other ways.