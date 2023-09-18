Michigan advocates rally for passage of laws that would disarm convicted domestic abusers

Advocates are gathering Monday around Michigan to push for the passage of laws that would prohibit domestic abusers from possessing firearms.

Under Senate Bill 491-492/House Bill 4945-4946, all people convicted of both felony and misdemeanor domestic violence charges would be prohibited from buying or possessing firearms for eight years after their sentence.

Supporters of these laws say they will protect domestic violence survivors. They cite the 50 women and 20 children killed yearly in Michigan by guns in domestic violence situations.

"There is a clear undeniable connection between domestic violence and firearms and that assaultive conduct that follows," Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Thirty-one states already have similar laws.

However, gun rights advocates fear these laws could take away some people's rights because what qualifies as domestic violence can be hard to pin down. They are also worried about people being falsely accused of domestic violence.

Metro Detroit rallies are being held at, St. John’s Episcopal Church in Royal Oak at 10:30 a.m. and Church of the Messiah in Detroit at 11 a.m.

