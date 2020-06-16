Michigan AG calls for database for problem police, forfeiting retirement for on-duty felony convictions

Michigan's Attorney General announced seven proposals as part of a series of actions for police reform as millions protest use of force by police across the country.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release she wants to empower the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES), which in 2016 started requiring law enforcement officers in Michigan to be licensed. Nessel said MCOLES does not have the authority to oversee law enforcement professionals and to revoke licenses for officers who "demonstrate poor moral character or violate the public trust."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

On Tuesday, Nessel offered ways to give MCOLES the power to hold police accountable by releasing seven proposals.

"The proposals aim to create oversight for law enforcement agencies and their officers similar to many of the professions and professional licenses required across the state, along with a comprehensive approach to evaluating misconduct complaints and imposing disciplinary actions by a single agency, MCOLES," Nessel said in a statement.

Among the seven proposals, she's calling for a statewide misconduct registry of verified claims that would be accessible to the public and wants to make it possible for officers who are convicted of a felony related to misconduct while on the job have to forfeit their retirement benefits.

Additionally, she's proposing the following actions:

MCOLES could suspend or revoke a license when an officer: (a) engages in conduct that adversely affects the ability and fitness of the police officer to perform his or her job duties; or (b) engages in conduct that is detrimental to the reputation, integrity or discipline of the police department where the police officer is employed.

Mandating that law enforcement agencies maintain all disciplinary records of a police officer in his or her personnel file.

Mandating law enforcement agencies report use of force data, disaggregated by race, sex, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion and age.

Creating an independent investigative and prosecutorial process for deaths that involve the actions of law enforcement officers.

Requiring continuing education for law enforcement officers as a license requirement; improving and standardizing police policies and trainings (including de-escalation, cultural competence, and implicit bias trainings).

"We must do more than just condemn bigotry and acts of excessive force committed by law enforcement officers. We must act," said Nessel. "Today, I have announced seven proposals for police reform, but this is merely a start. Making meaningful and concrete changes doesn't end here, but it's crucial that we move first with measures which create better accountability and more transparency to the actions of law enforcement here in Michigan. This work is a marathon, not a sprint and I am committed to moving with all deliberate speed in making progress on this front."

After the release of the proposals, Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper released a statement saying the reforms are "another positive step forward" to increase accountability and transparency in policing and it would review the plans.

He also said he would welcome a Michigan Civil Rights Director and three civilians added to MCOLES to give citizens a voice in training and licensing standards.

"It's important to acknowledge that true reform requires careful consideration from all involved parties, as well as a commitment to funding in order to meet the stated objectives. I offer my full commitment, and that of my agency, in working alongside all who are interested in improving policing in Michigan," Gasper said.