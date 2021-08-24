Did you deal with a long power outage recently? Michigan AG Nessel wants to hear from you

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking residents who experienced power outages recently to submit information to her office.

Nessel is using an online form to gather information from residents and business owners who lost power earlier this month, including who their utility company is, how long the outage lasted, and the financial loss suffered.

This will help her office better understand the impact of the outages. She is also planning to visit some of the hardest-hit areas in the state for a listening tour.

If you were impacted by an extended power outage, fill out the form here .

"As a state, we must put a heavier priority on examining our utility companies and how they adapt to the changing climate and needs of their millions of customers," Nessel said. "It remains unacceptable that Michigan residents have grown to expect power outages every time there’s severe weather in the forecast. We can—and must—do better. I appreciate the public’s help by providing my office with information on the hardships they faced during extended outages."

Last week, Nessel requested that DTE Energy and Consumers Energy give automatic credits to customers after power outages. Both companies had required impacted customers to apply for a $25 credit. Since then, DTE has automatically upped its credit to $100 and Consumers has announced automatic credits up to $25.

Nessel also called on the companies to create a fund to assist displaced customers during significant power outages.