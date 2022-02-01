Michigan AG investigating sexual assault allegations against ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield

The Michigan attorney general’s office said Monday it is now assisting local and state police who are investigating allegations of sexual assault and financial misconduct against former legislative leader Lee Chatfield.

Lynsey Mukomel, a spokesperson for Attorney General Dana Nessel, said the department will not comment further "given this remains open and ongoing."

A sister-in-law of Republican ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield filed a complaint with Lansing police in late December alleging he sexually abused her starting when she was 14 or 15 and he was a teacher at her Christian school in northern Michigan.

He has denied it, admitting to multiple extramarital affairs but saying their relationship began later and was consensual.

Her lawyer has also levied broad allegations of financial improprieties against Chatfield — a prolific fundraiser and spender — but not not provided many details.

It is not uncommon for the attorney general’s office to get involved when potential crimes cross multiple counties, a case is particularly complex or local authorities request assistance.