Michigan Air Force veteran given second chance through advocacy group

The Brief Air Force veteran Gaylord Jones couldn’t work or continue staying at his family home because thousands of dollars worth of outstanding parking tickets. Nearly 33,000 veterans are experiencing homelessness in the U.S. right now. FOX is partnering with U.S.VETS and its "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign for the fifth straight year to help end veteran homelessness.



This is the story of two men: Gaylord Jones, a native Detroiter, Air Force veteran, and longtime entrepreneur, and Charles Hobbs, a senior staff attorney from the advocacy group Street Democracy, who helped Jones reclaim his life.

"I’ve been self-sufficient my entire life basically. I started making money when I was shining shoes on 12th Street," Jones said.

The backstory:

Six years ago, these two met at Volunteers of America Michigan in Detroit.

Gaylord Jones couldn’t work or continue staying at his family home because thousands of dollars worth of outstanding parking tickets kept him from getting a driver's license.

"When we first contacted the Secretary of State, they actually said he was deceased. Yeah, it was probably one of the strangest things ever. I’ve yet to see it again," said Street Democracy Senior Staff Attorney Charles Hobbs. "Luckily, there are a lot of prosecutors and judges out there who do believe compassion is a fundamental element of justice."

What's next:

Hobbs says he helped Jones complete the homeless court and handle other legal matters.

For more than a decade, Street Democracy has worked with VOA Michigan to help veterans like Gaylord Jones make a breakthrough, and in the process, make a lifelong friend.