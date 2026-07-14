Memorial service to be held for firefighter from Metro Detroit killed in Colorado wildfires

Fallen firefighter Emily Barker's final arrangements are being held later on Tuesday as the local hero is laid to rest.

The backstory:

Both the visitation and memorial service will be held at Bethesda Christian Church in Sterling Heights today.

Barker, 38, was among the three firefighters who were killed in late June, battling a wildfire right on the Utah Colorado border.

Late last week, a first responder motorcade escorted her remains back to Metro Detroit.

Detroit firefighters lined the freeway overpasses in the city paying their respects during the early morning procession Thursday.

The Clinton Township native graduated from Northern Michigan University, then volunteered for the Ironwood Fire Department and never looked back.

She spent the next 17 years fighting fires before being killed in the line of duty on June 27th on the Colorado Utah border.

Chief Brian Fenessy of the US Wildland Fire Service spoke about the three firefighters at a recent service.

"What stands out most to me about these three firefighters is that they always showed up," he said. "They showed up for their fellow firefighters. They showed to perform a mission that many cannot or will not. They showed up to make order out of chaos, day after day with purpose, dedication and heart."

The visitation is set to happen at 10 a.m. at Bethesda Christian Church on Metro Parkway, with the memorial service at noon.

More Information::

Location: Bethesda Christian Church

14000 Metro Parkway (16 Mile Road)

Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Public Memorial Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Public Memorial Service: 12 p.m.

Full honors will be rendered by the U.S. Forest Service.

Inset: Emily Barker from DignityMemorial.com Large photo: The firefighter procession escorting her remains last week.