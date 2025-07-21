Michigan animal shelter trying to get dog in hospice care to Joan Jett's Pine Knob concert

article

Rockstar Joan Jett is visiting Michigan soon, and an animal shelter hopes she'll take some time to meet a dog with her name who doesn't have much time left.

Dog Joan Jett is in hospice care as she battles terminal cancer at the Humane Society of West Michigan (HSWM).

The shelter is hoping to get the pup to Pine Knob Music Theatre to attend the Aug. 28 concert, and maybe even meet Jett at the show.

"We know this is a long shot. But Joanie’s been through a lot lately—diagnoses, surgery, and now terminal cancer—and she’s still showing up every day with sweetness, grit, and plenty of attitude. If there’s any chance she can meet her namesake or just hear her music live, we want to give her that moment," the HSWM wrote in a post that it hopes ends up on Jett's radar. "Joanie’s got limited time, but unlimited style — and we think she deserves a moment that rocks."

Though the shelter acknowledges it is a long shot, HSWM is currently using social media to try to connect with Jett's team and get Joanie the experience of a lifetime.