Pine Knob concert season begins Wednesday - See the full summer lineup here

Pine Knob Music Theatre opens for the season June 11. More than 40 events are scheduled this year.



Summer-like weather is here, and with it, so is outdoor concert season.

Pine Knob Music Theatre opens for the season Wednesday night when Halsey takes the stage to kick off a summer packed full of concerts at the venue.

Headed to Pine Knob this summer? Here's everything you need to know:

I-75 roadwork

If you're headed to a concert at Pine Knob, I-75 construction may slow you down.

Southbound I-75 only has two lanes open between Holly Road and M-15, while northbound is down to two lanes between M-15 and Dixie Highway. This roadwork is expected to last through the Pine Knob concert season.

Pine Knob bag policy

Bags must meet certain requirements to be allowed in the venue.

Single-compartment bags, wallets, clutches, fannie packs, and clear bags smaller than 4" x 6" x 1.5" are allowed. Bags can have a handle or strap as long as they meet the size requirements.

Bags needed for dietary or medical necessity, such as diaper bags and insulin, can be larger – up to 16" x 16" x 8".

Pine Knob weather policy

Since the venue is outdoors, some events may be impacted by the weather.

The venue is rain or shine, but shows may be canceled or postponed due to extreme weather. Fans can check the status of their events here.

