Pine Knob concert season begins Wednesday - See the full summer lineup here
CLARKSTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Summer-like weather is here, and with it, so is outdoor concert season.
Pine Knob Music Theatre opens for the season Wednesday night when Halsey takes the stage to kick off a summer packed full of concerts at the venue.
Headed to Pine Knob this summer? Here's everything you need to know:
I-75 roadwork
If you're headed to a concert at Pine Knob, I-75 construction may slow you down.
Southbound I-75 only has two lanes open between Holly Road and M-15, while northbound is down to two lanes between M-15 and Dixie Highway. This roadwork is expected to last through the Pine Knob concert season.
Pine Knob bag policy
Bags must meet certain requirements to be allowed in the venue.
Single-compartment bags, wallets, clutches, fannie packs, and clear bags smaller than 4" x 6" x 1.5" are allowed. Bags can have a handle or strap as long as they meet the size requirements.
Bags needed for dietary or medical necessity, such as diaper bags and insulin, can be larger – up to 16" x 16" x 8".
Pine Knob weather policy
Since the venue is outdoors, some events may be impacted by the weather.
The venue is rain or shine, but shows may be canceled or postponed due to extreme weather. Fans can check the status of their events here.
Stay ahead of the weather with the FOX 2 Weather app. It's free on your phone and provides live radar, alerts, and more.
Pine Knob concert schedule
- Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 7:00 PM - For My Last Trick Tour featuring Halsey with Royel Otis and Sir Chloe
- Friday, June 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM - Outlaw Music Festival 10th Anniversary Tour featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled by Turtles and Myron Elkins
- Saturday, June 21 at 7:00 PM - Alive & Kicking Tour 2025 featuring Simple Minds with Soft Cell and Modern English
- Sunday, June 22 at 7:00 PM - High and Alive World Tour featuring Keith Urban with Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins
- Wednesday, July 2 at 8:00 PM - Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour featuring "Weird Al" Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party
- Wednesday, July 9 at 7:30 PM - Summer Tour 2025 featuring Dave Matthews Band
- Wednesday, July 16 at 3:00 PM - Summer of Loud Tour featuring I Prevail with Beartooth, Killswitch Engage, Parkway Drive, The Devil Wears Prada, The Amity Affliction, Alpha Wolf and Dark Divine
- Thursday, July 17 at 7:00 PM - The Heaviest Tour of the Summer featuring Pantera with Amon Amarth and Snafu
- Saturday, July 19 at 7:00 PM - The T!ts Out Tour featuring Kesha and Scissor Sisters with Rose Gray
- Wednesday, July 23 at 6:30 PM- Good Vibes Only Tour featuring Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul with DaBaby, Chevy Woods, Fedd the God and DJ Bonics
- Thursday, July 24 at 6:00 PM - KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified BOP Tour featuring KIDZ BOP with Doggyland
- Sunday, July 27 at 7:00 PM - SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in ’25 Tour featuring The Offspring with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory
- Tuesday, July 29 at 6:20 PM - Somewhere in the Sky Tour featuring AJR with Goth Babe, Cavetown, Valley and Madelyn Mei
- Friday, August 1 at 7:30 PM - Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour featuring Cyndi Lauper with Jake Wesley Rogers
- Saturday, August 2 at 7:00 PM - Last Summer on Earth Tour 2025 featuring Barenaked Ladies with Sugar Ray and Fastball
- Monday, August 4 at 7:00 PM - Walk This Road Tour featuring The Doobie Brothers with Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band
- Tuesday, August 5 at 7:30 PM - Inhale / Exhale World Tour 2025 featuring RÜFÜS DU SOL with Overmono
- Wednesday, August 6 at 7:00 PM - In Real Life Worldwide Tour featuring Big Time Rush with Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman
- Friday, August 8 at 7:30 PM - Better In Boots Tour Fueled By Marathon featuring Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore and Dasha
- Saturday, August 9 at 8:00 PM - Where The Party At Tour featuring Nelly with Ja Rule, Eve, St. Lunatics, Jermaine Dupri and Chingy
- Monday, August 11 at 6:45 PM - Toto with Men At Work and Christopher Cross
- Tuesday, August 12 at 7:30 PM - One Last Time Tour featuring Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
- Wednesday, August 13 at 7:30 PM - love earth world tour featuring neil young and the chrome hearts
- Friday, August 15 at 7:00 PM - Summer Tour `25 featuring Little Big Town with Wynonna Judd and Shelby Lynne
- Saturday, August 16 at 6:45 PM - 94.7 WCSX Presents Brotherhood of Rock Tour featuring Styx, Kevin Cronin and Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles)
- Tuesday, August 19 at 7:00 PM - Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide featuring Volbeat with Halestorm and The Ghost Inside
- Thursday, August 21 at 7:30 PM - No Rain, No Flowers Tour featuring The Black Keys with Gary Clark Jr.
- Friday, August 22 at 6:30 PM - Jim Bob World Tour featuring HARDY with Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Sikarus
- Saturday, August 23 at 6:30 PM - Jim Bob World Tour featuring HARDY with Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Sikarus
- Sunday, August 24 at 7:30 PM - Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with Three Six Mafia
- Thursday, August 28 at 7:30 PM - It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again! featuring Billy Idol with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
- Saturday, August 30 at 5:30 PM - 99.5 WYCD Hoedown/Broken Branches Tour featuring Dierks Bentley with Zach Top and The Band Loula
- Wednesday, September 10 at 7:00 PM - Live In 25 Tour featuring Tedeschi Trucks Band and Gov’t Mule with Nolan Taylor
- Thursday, September 11 at 7:30 PM - Full Throttle Tour 2025 Powered by Patriot Mobile featuring Jason Aldean with Nate Smith, RaeLynn, Dee Jay Silver
- Friday, September 12 at 7:30 PM - Full Throttle Tour 2025 Powered by Patriot Mobile featuring Jason Aldean with Nate Smith, RaeLynn, Dee Jay Silver
- Tuesday, September 16 at 6:30 PM - Grey Day Tour 2025 featuring $uicideboy$ with BONES, JGerm, Night Lovell and Chetta
- Saturday, September 20 at 3:00 PM - RIFF Fest 2025 featuring Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace with Return To Dust, Escape The Fate, Miss May I, The Haunt and Autumn Kings
- Friday, September 26 at 7:00 PM - Whirlwind World Tour featuring Lainey Wilson with Muscadine Bloodline and Lauren Watkins
- Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM - Rise of the Roach Tour featuring Papa Roach and Rise Against with Underoath
- Thursday, October 2 at 6:45 PM - Alice Cooper and Judas Priest with Corrosion of Conformity