Michigan announces 426 new COVID-19 cases, 0 additional deaths on Sunday

On Sunday, Michigan reported 426 new COVID-19 cases and 0 additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the state's total count, that brings the total cases since the first confirmed case to 82,782 with 6,206 deaths linked to the virus.

Michigan had been leading the fight against the COVID-19 and, until mid-June, was projected to contain the virus. However, as more businesses opened up and Stay Home order was lifted in June, cases started to trend upward.

On Friday, COVID Act Now, a team of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts, and public policy leaders, reported Michigan has improved from At Risk to Controlled in the attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

You can see recent daily case and death updates below.

Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun gave more context to the case information during a press conference on Tuesday, July 28. She said deaths are remaining low and hospitalization rates remain steady, and that the rate of new cases continues to vary by region.

She said the Detroit, Grand Rapids and Saginaw regions are seeing around 40 cases per million people per day. She said Grand Rapids has seen a two-week steady decline in new cases, though, and therefore have been moved out of the high-risk category for spread.

The Kalamazoo and Lansing regions are seeing 30 cases per million people per day, but have seen recent decreases as well. The Jackson area is just under 30 cases per million people per day, but she said a slow increase in case rate has been seen there for the past six weeks. The Upper Peninsula and Traverse City region is seeing under 20 cases per million people per day.

She said each region is also now meeting their goal for testing, and that, combined, Michigan is testing an average of 27,000 people per day - which is 5,000 more people than the previous week. She said the percent positive rate has crept up, though.

She said we're seeing a 3.7% positive rate now, up from 3.6% the previous week. She said 3% is the cut-off that's been determined to show that community spread isn't happening. When testing increases as well as the percent positive rate, she said that indicates that community spread is occurring.

Dr. Khaldun also gave some context for where recent outbreaks have been identified. Out of 212 recent outbreaks, 79 were identified by local health departments. She said 31% of outbreaks were associated with nursing homes or adult care facilities, 22% associated with social gatherings, 10% associated with workplaces and 9% associated with restaurants.

She reminded that contact tracing is vital to keeping COVID-19 contained and that it's important to answer your phone if it's from a number you don't recognize. It may be someone from your local health department calling to tell you that you may have been exposed.

Meanwhile, she reminded everyone to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

She also urged anyone who leaves the house for work, who knows they've been exposed or who is experiencing symptoms to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

NEW DAILY COVID-19 REPORTS AND DEATHS IN JULY