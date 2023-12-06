Michigan announces $6.4 million in grant funding to improve parks

article

Two parks in Metro Detroit are among eight in Michigan recommended to receive grant funding for improvement projects.

Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township will get $500,000 of the more than $6.4 million in funding for Daysail Trail development. In Oakland County, $340,100 will go toward Stony Creek Ravine Nature Park access.

Other improvements parks around the state will see include pickleball courts, sports field upgrades, campground development, and trail and park renovations and improvements, along with the acquisition of approximately 8,000 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

These grants come from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

"The Land and Water Conservation Fund, along with many other important grant programs administered by the DNR, is vital to expanding opportunities for outdoor recreation by creating spaces for all of Michigan’s residents and visitors to enjoy," said Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Scott Bowen. "Whether through the creation of multi-use trails, community campground improvements, or the addition of accessible playgrounds, these grants help to connect people to the outdoors."