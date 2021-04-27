Reports of antisemitism rose 26% in Michigan in 2020

Michigan saw a 21% increase in antisemitic incidents in 2020, which is on par with the historically high levels being recorded across the U.S. last year.

The Anti-Defamation League's annual report found that Michigan's latest increase is part of a five-year climb in hate crimes reported in the state.

In 2020, the Michigan ADL office also received 170 reports of hateful incidents, which included white supremacist events and propaganda, hateful actions against African Americans, Asian Americans, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and immigrants.

In 2016, there were only 15 antisemitic incidents reported. Since then, there's been a 240% increase as of 2020. A local ADL chapter here counted 51 incidents last year, according to a release from the group.

"Any increase in antisemitic incidents is cause for concern, but this year’s data is compounded by year-after-year increases in Michigan," Michigan Regional Director Carolyn Normandin said. "We urge community members to understand where this hate is originating from, and to call it out."

Most of those increases were reports of harassment, which were primarily directed at Jews. The COVID-19 pandemic also drove up harassment of other marginalized communities like Asian Americans who were blamed for the virus.

Among the more notable reports, the ADL tallied was the terrorist plot that was foiled in Munith Michigan when several militia members attempted to kidnap the governor.

Jewish institutions reported the highest number of antisemitic incidents in 2020.

The ADL did measure a decline in antisemitism in schools, but this is due to the fall in in-person learning. But, the fall in school-related harassment claims contrasts with the increase in video conference-related crimes.

Twelve harassment reports came in the form of "Zoombombing," when live conferences were intentionally disrupted.

A heat map showcasing where incidents were the most prominent showed mid-Michigan sites in Oakland, Livingston, and Genesee counties reported a couple dozen incidents.

