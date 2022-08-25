Michigan apples: Here's when your favorite varieties will be ready
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Apple harvesting time in Michigan is starting.
If you're looking to enjoy a Mitten grown apple, here's when you can expect your favorite varieties to be ready this season, according to the Michigan Apple Committee.
Apple harvest schedule:
- Aug. 23: Paula Red – Pleasingly tart
- Aug. 26: Ginger Gold – Sweet-tasting, with a hint of tartness. Stores well
- Sept. 5: Gala – A soft bite over a mellow sweetness
- Sept. 7: McIntosh – Juicy with a lightly tart flavor
- Sept. 15: Honeycrisp – Sweet as honey, with a crisp bite
- Sept. 23: Jonathan – A crisp, spicy tang that blends well with other apples
- Sept. 29: Jonagold – A must-try
- Sept. 30: Golden Delicious – A gingery-smooth taste. Known for its sweetness
- Oct. 2: Ambrosia – Sweet and refreshing, floral notes with low acidity
- Oct. 3: Red Delicious – Full-flavored sweetness
- Oct. 9: Fuji – Crisp and sweet
- Oct. 12: Ida Red – Tastes tangy and tart. Great for sauces and pies
- Oct. 12: Rome – Excellent for baking
- Oct. 24: Braeburn – Firm apple with spicy-sweet flavor. Stores very well
- Oct. 25: Evercrisp – Sweet, juicy and firm. Packs a powerful crunch
- Oct. 31: Cripps Pink – Pinkish skin with crisp, juicy flesh. Tart with a sweet finish