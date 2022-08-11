Southeast Michigan cider mill opening dates
We're still in summer, but if fall is on your mind, you're in luck.
Some cider mills in Southeast Michigan are already open for the season, while others are opening soon.
Check back for updates as more dates are announced.
- Alber Orchard & Cider Mill, Manchester – Date TBA
- Apple Charlies, New Boston – Open
- Blake’s Orchard, Armada – Open
- Blake's Lyon Township (Formerly Erwin Orchards) – Aug. 20
- Detroit Farm & Cider, Detroit – Open
- Dexter Cider Mill, Dexter – Aug. 26
- Diehl’s Orchard & Cider Mill, Holly – Aug. 15
- Erie Orchards and Cider Mills, Erie – Open
- Forever Acres Farm, Britton – Aug. 20
- Franklin Cider Mill, Bloomfield Hills – Sept. 3
- Goodison Cider Mill, Rochester – Labor Day
- Hy’s Cider Mill, Bruce Township – Sept. 11
- Long Family Orchard, Farm & Cider Mill. Commerce Township – Sweet corn available. Mill date TBA
- Obstbaum Orchards & Cider Mill, Northville – Date TBA
- Pankiewicz Cider Mill & Farm Market, Casco – Aug. 18
- Parmenters Cider Mill, Northville – Late August, date TBA
- Plymouth Orchards and Cider Mill, Plymouth – Sept. 3
- Rochester Cider Mill, Rochester – September (date TBA)
- Spicer Orchards, Fenton – Open
- Stony Creek Orchard & Cider, Bruce Township – Date TBA
- Three Cedars Farm, Northville – Sept. 2
- Verellen Orchards & Cider, Washington – Open
- Wasem Fruit Farm, Milan – Open
- Westview Orchards, Washington – U-Pick, sunflowers open. Fall fun starts in September
- Wiards Orchards County Fair & Store, Ypsilanti – Labor Day
- Yates Cider Mill, Rochester Hills – Open
