Michigan Attorney General demanding businesses to stop selling fake COVID-19 test kits

At least two businesses out of state got a call from the Michigan Attorney General's office Wednesday demanding they stop marketing and selling fake at-home COVID-19 tests kits to consumers.

In a letter sent to VitaStik Inc. and $tronghold Inc., two companies registered to Las Vegas, Nevada but operating out of Beverly Hills, California, Dana Nessel's office implored both businesses to stop selling the kits. No such kits have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The AG's office learned of the product scam after a concerned resident contacted them about it.

Each kit was priced at $25 each and described as 96.3% accurate, providing results in 15 minutes. Currently, the only COVID-19 test that can operate that quickly is coming to Detroit on Sunday, and cost the city more than $300,000 for 5,000 kits and five testing devices.

Screenshots of the Vitastik website advertising a fake coronavirus test kit.

The Federal Trade Commission and Nessel have both warned consumers about coronavirus-related scams.

When a special agent contacted the business owner, the individual said the test kits were going through the approval process with the FDA. The owner also said the tests were coming from China, however they refused to provide additional details about the source or manufacturer.

The special agent then followed-up with the FDA and found that no such product was under review by the FDA.

Advertisement

Believing the products to be scams and in violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, the AG's office demanded the company cease selling the phony kits to Michigan consumers and provide refunds. The case has also been passed along to the federal government for further review.

RELATED: Michigan AG sends cease and desist letter to Menards over price gouging

“During public emergencies, it’s common for scams to become more prevalent and consumers must be cautious,” Nessel said. “I appreciate the consumer reports that continue to be filed with my office, and my Consumer Protection team and I will keep fighting to ensure hard-working, honest people are protected from scammers and price-gougers.”

On March 15, the Michigan Governor signed an executive order outlawing price gouging during the coronavirus state of emergency. Nessel has already passed along cease and desist letters to companies like Menards for upselling bottles of bleach.