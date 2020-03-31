Michigan Attorney General warns of federal stimulus scams amid pandemic

"The last thing you want to do during perilous times like this is fall victim to a scam," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel contacted Rob Wolchek to pass along the latest warnings about scam artists tricking you out of your federal stimulus money.

As you know, the United States government is going to sending out stimulus checks. So how do I get the check? What if I get contacted by someone who says they're with the government and want me to give them my address?

"Wherever you last filed your tax return that is where that stimulus check is going to go," Nessel said.

Nessel says you don't have to do anything. If you get your tax refunds in the mail, they'll mail you a check. If you get it direct deposited, it will just be deposited into your bank account.

If you haven't filed your taxes in the last few years, the attorney general has the answer to that.

"They should go directly to the IRS website, and they can sign up for it. But the IRS will not contact you."

Advertisement

Contact information to reports scams

And remember - with COVID-19 scaring all of us and scam artists targeting people who are vulnerable - which is all of us right now - the attorney general says beware,l the scammers might contact you via email, phone call, text or even on social media.

"So many people are out of work right now and are frankly desperate for that money," Nessel said. "And since this has never happened before, no one say this is how this normally happens - because it's not a thing we've had occur."

Remember, the stimulus money is coming to you and you don't have to do anything to get it. If someone tells you otherwise, it's a scam.

RELATED: Better Business Bureau says watch for these coronavirus scams

If you have any concerns, contact the attorney general's office at www. michigan.gov/ag/ or call 877-765-8388.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Most recently, she's also issued a stay-home order. You can get details on what that means here.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms