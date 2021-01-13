Michigan Attorney General to announce findings of Flint Water Crisis Thursday morning

article

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will announce the findings of the Flint Water Crisis investigation Thursday morning and is expected to announce charges against former Governor Rick Snyder and other leaders from his administration.

Nessel called the Thursday morning press conference from Lansing and will be joined by Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy.

Snyder has been told he is being charged in the Flint Water Crisis, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reports that Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal.

The city's water system was contaminated with lead in 2014-15 and didn’t treat it to reduce corrosion. It was also blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease. State regulators were accused of ignoring residents’ complaints and evidence of lead.

Two people with knowledge of the planned prosecution said the attorney general's office has informed defense lawyers about indictments in Flint and told them to expect initial court appearances soon.

They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.