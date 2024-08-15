Michigan backpacker dies while hiking Isle Royale National Park

A backpacker from Battle Creek died after suffering a medical emergency while hiking at Isle Royale National Park earlier this week.

The 37-year-old woman was hiking near Lake LeSage with her partner late Monday afternoon when she experienced sudden onset medical complications.

Her condition worsened, and she was eventually unable to walk. According to the National Park Service, she also lost consciousness and stopped breathing at one point. CPR attempts were unsuccessful.

Other backpackers contacted Michigan State Police with a delayed 911 call, and that message was related to the National Park Service dispatch center. Park rangers and emergency medical technicians stayed with the victim and her partner in a remote area of the park until early Tuesday, when staff were able move them.