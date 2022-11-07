Michigan Black Rock Bar & Grill restaurants offering free steak dinners for Veterans Day

article

Veterans can get a free steak dinner this Friday at Black Rock Bar & Grill.

All Michigan locations and Toledo are offering the steak and two sides on Veterans Day. Vets also have the option to pick up a meal voucher at the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday and use it from Nov. 14 through Dec. 14.

"As a veteran myself, I am honored to give back to those who served our country," said Jeff Schleuning, franchise owner at Black Rock Bar & Grill. "We are truly grateful for our veterans and look forward to serving those who served us."

Black Rock's Michigan restaurants include Ann Arbor, Canton, Davidson, Grand Rapids, Portage, Hartland, Novi, Utica, and Woodhaven.