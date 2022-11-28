Michigan Brewers Guild's Winter Beer Festival tickets go on sale this week

Ready to try new brews while taking in all that winter in Michigan has to offer?

Tickets for Feb. 10, 2023, Winter Beer Festival at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park go on sale this week. Michigan Brewers Guild enthusiast members can get their tickets at 10 a.m. Tuesday, while the public sale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday.

A $60 ticket includes 15 tokens to sample beers from dozens of Michigan craft breweries. The fest also includes live music, ice sculptures, carving demonstrations, fire pits, and more. Designated driver tickets will be available for $10.

Tickets will be $70 at the door. However, they may not be available, as the Detroit Fall Beer Fest in Eastern Market last month sold out.

Buy tickets here.