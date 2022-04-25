Michigan brothers accused of creating memorabilia with fake signatures for years

Two Michigan brothers are accused of applying fake autographs on art and memorabilia that would be sold for thousands of dollars.

Donald Henkel, 61, of Cedar, and Mark Henkel, 66, of Ann Arbor, are accused of adding the signatures to paintings and sports, Hollywood, and music collectibles.

Authorities said the brothers would then recruit straw sellers who would make up fake histories for the items, including a painting by Gertrude Abercrombie and baseballs or bats purportedly signed by Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, and Cy Young. One of the alleged sellers, Raymond Paparella, 59, of Boca Raton, Fla., is accused of scheming to hide the Henkels' involvement.

According to an indictment, the scheme began in 2005 and continued until 2020. Many of the items were sold for more than $100,000, authorities said.

The Henkels and Paperella are charged with mail fraud or wire fraud. Mark Henkel is also charged with witness tampering for allegedly persuading a co-schemer to make a false statement to law enforcement.