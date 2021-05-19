Michigan business owner, '90 Day Fiance' participant told to retract false COVID-19 prevention claims

A West Michigan business owner and participant on the reality show "90 Day Fiance" made false claims that her products prevent COVID-19, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel said Stephanie Davison appeared on a lifestyle show and claimed that ipamorelin/sermorelin injections from the company she is the principal of, Skin Envy, LLC, prevent the virus.

Skin Envy operates non-surgical weight-loss centers in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

Her website also claims sermorelin "strengthens the immune system" while neglecting to mention potential side effects, Nessel said.

Nessel's office received complaints after the segment aired.

Medical professionals with the Department of Health and Human Services said Davison’s statements are untrue and unsupported by medical evidence.

"There are proven, scientific methods to prevent COVID-19," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and MDHHS deputy director of health. "We urge Michigan residents to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. Wearing masks, washing hands frequently and avoiding indoor gatherings are other ways to prevent COVID-19. Michiganders should be suspicious of claims that products such as sermorelin can prevent them from getting COVID-19."

Davison was ordered by Nessel's office to provide assurances within 10 days that Skin Envy will provide a public retraction, no longer claim that its sermorelin injections prevent COVID-19, and will not use the video making this claim in any advertising going forward.

"Misleading and false claims related to consumer products will not be tolerated," Nessel said. "It is my hope Ms. Davison will abide by our notice and that further action is not necessary in this matter."