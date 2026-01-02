Expand / Collapse search

Michigan campground reservations can be made six months in advance

By Jack Nissen
Published  January 2, 2026 7:54am EST
Outdoors Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit
Just because summer is almost over and school is about to begin doesn't mean it's time to give up on going outdoors.

The Brief

    • The soonest one can reserve a campsite in Michigan is six months in advance of the reservation date.
    • Michigan has dozens of state parks to offer.

(FOX 2) - It may not feel like it with freezing temperatures and falling snow, but now is the best time to reserve a campground in Michigan.

The state parks that dot the Michigan landscape are some of the best in the country — which means their popularity can make finding a campsite tricky. Being early is the best to get around the rush.

Reserve a Michigan campsite now

The earliest one can reserve a campsite in Michigan is six months in advance if those wanting to experience the outdoors had eyes on a state park.

Possibilities include campsites, rustic cabins, and harbor slips. 

Big picture view:

Reservations for Michigan State Park campgrounds can be made on the DNR website here.

Prices can vary depending on the amenities sought, including flush toilets, showers, and available electricity. Campgrounds can be broken down into three different types: modern, semi-modern, and rustic. 

The more modern the site, the more it costs. Fees did rise in 2025 after receiving support from the Michigan State Park Advisory Committee the previous year. 

Rates can be found here.

Dig deeper:

Anyone driving into a state park or forest will need to get their hands on a recreation passport. These can be obtained either when one registers their car with the state or at the entrance of any state park.

The annual pass rate rose by $1 in 2026 and costs $15 per vehicle. Meanwhile, motorcycles can get a pass for $7.

The passport cannot be purchased online.

Non-Michigan residents must pay $42 for an annual pass.

