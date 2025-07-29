Michigan cell phone ban proposal dies in state House

The Brief A proposal to limit cell phone usage in Michigan schools failed last week after weeks of debate over the benefits of keeping mobile devices away from students. The bill failed in the Michigan House, despite widespread support for curbing student usage of phones in schools. Reform is not dead, however, and another chance to pass the law could come in the future.



Despite passage in the Michigan Senate and widespread support from parents, teachers, and lawmakers, a bill to limit cell phone usage in school settings failed in the legislature's other chamber.

The bill failed after no state House Democrats voted for the legislation, despite having the backing of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Big picture view:

A bill that would require school districts come up with a plan for restricting cell phone use in schools around Michigan died on the state House floor last week.

A roll call vote failed to secure a majority on July 24, with some Republicans joining Democrats to kill the measure. It required 56 votes in favor to pass, but only secured 53.

The bill's primary sponsor, State Rep. Mark Tisdel, laid blame on Democrats who "decided to play games and vote no.

"The bill is dead," Tisdel said in a release on Monday. "Zero Democrats voted for it, so there is zero chance of this getting done before the start of the school year."

Tim Skubick told FOX 2 that Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall had failed to corral enough Republicans to muscle the bill through the chamber.

The backstory:

The Michigan state Senate passed a similar version of Tisdel's bill back in May, with legislation clearing 28-9.

The legislation would mandate school districts to come up with a plan that limits student cell phone usage during school hours. There were some exceptions to the rule, but the requirement outlined plans for elementary, middle, and high schools.

The Democrat-sponsored bill's exceptions were different from Tisdel's version in the Michigan House.

Related article

What they're saying:

Tisdel, a Rochester Republican, said the bill's defeat "had nothing to do with the merits of the bill" adding it had the initial support of multiple House Democrats before they voted against it.

"We tried working with Democrat lawmakers, made changes to accommodate their concerns, even used language provided by the governor’s office. We had an agreement with the governor and Senate Democrats, but the House Democrats decided to play games and vote no," Tisdel said in a statement.