The Brief The Michigan Senate passed legislation that would limit the use of cellphones in the classroom A separate more restrictive bill in the Michigan House that bans the devices is still in committee in the chamber The bills follow growing momentum aimed at reducing distractions for kids and teenagers



The Michigan Senate approved a bill limiting cell phone use in school, easily clearing the chamber as momentum builds around reducing distractions for students.

It's not the only legislation looking to regulate mobile devices that's working its way through Lansing - but key differences between the two leave uncertainty over what the final version will look like.

What we know:

The Michigan Senate passed SB 234 on Tuesday by a 28-9 vote.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia), would require school districts to create and implement a policy that limits student cell phone use during school hours.

That includes time spent in class, between class, at lunch, and recess.

The bill does outline some exceptions for using a wireless device, including in emergency situations, for medical use, and accommodating those who attend under a individual education plan.

The policy would be adopted for elementary, middle, and high schools, and span school grounds.

Dig deeper:

Research on cell phone use has found young people uniquely susceptible to the distractions that wireless devices enable.

The DOPamine response individuals receive while on their phones is greater in kids and can rewire parts of their brain that are still developing.

The distractions they cause also lead to more disruptions both inside and outside the classroom, with teachers finding it harder to instruct students during lesson plans.

Related article

The other side:

A separate bill introduced by the Republican-led Michigan House also restricts the use of cell phones in schools, but without the exceptions that Polehanki's bill provides.

HB 4141 was introduced by Rep. Mark Tisdel (R-Rochester Hills) in February, and lawmakers on the Education and Workforce Committee heard testimony from experts and stakeholders in April.

What we don't know:

Because both chambers have legislation on the issue, an eventual law is likely coming in the future. The Michigan governor has also said she supports limiting the use of phones in schools.

But what the final product looks like - specifically whether there are exceptions for using cell phones in schools - remains to be seen.