Michigan Central announces first tenants, guided tour dates

Visitors to Michigan Central will soon be able to enjoy a locally brewed cup of coffee and donut inside the historic building.

Michigan Central's first tenant, Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts, was revealed Tuesday. The Detroit-based coffee shop with a location on the city's east side plans to open inside the old train depot this fall.

"Offering our in-house roasted coffee, scratch-made doughnuts and biscuit sandwiches to Corktown and Southwest is beyond exciting for our growth in Detroit," said Christine Driscoll, the co-owner of In-Laws Hospitality. "We’re also humbled that we will be part of this newest chapter in The Station’s history starting this fall."

The hospitality group also owns Green Dot Stables and Johnny Noodle King, two other Detroit restaurants not far from Michigan Central.

Yellow Light is currently hiring for the Michigan Central shop. Interested applicants can send their resume to hr@inlawshospitality.com.

Along with the tenant announcement, reps for Michigan Central shared that guided tours are beginning at the building next month. These tours follow self-guided open houses that were held all summer.

"We are so humbled by the outpouring of support and excitement from the community that came to explore The Station this summer and share in this new beginning," said Joshua Sirefman, CEO of Michigan Central. "To those who have traveled near and far, your support is instrumental as we continue to breathe new life into this iconic landmark and build a brighter future for Detroit around it."

Unlike the summer open houses, guided tours will cost $20 per person and must be booked in advance. Group tours are also available.

Book a tour slot here.