The Brief Police took a 21-year-old into custody after he tried passing the barricade on the perimeter of the Grand Blanc Township church shooting. Law enforcement flagged the man down and had him exit his red sedan before arresting him.



A 21-year-old man is in custody after trying to pass a barricade protecting the perimeter of the tragic church in Grand Blanc Township shooting and fire.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Chief confirmed a suspect was arrested after driving up to police barriers near Holly and McCandlish roads.

Police cuffed the man shortly after he pulled up. It's unclear what the individual was doing or why he was in the area. Police had to flag the suspect down as he approached in a red sedan.

"There was an incident out there. We are still in the process of investigating that incident whether it's related or not," said chief William Renye of Grand Blanc Township police.

Renye spoke during a press conference on Monday with the latest details following the mass shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Genessee County over the weekend.

Police took a 21-year-old man into custody. He attempted to enter through a police barricade in Grand Blanc and allegedly possessed a firearm in his vehicle.

LDS Church Shooting: The latest

Four victims are dead and eight others were injured by gunfire after a 40-year-old man opened fire inside a Grand Blanc Township church Sunday morning.

The shooter was also killed by police after ramming his truck through the front doors of the church. Before that, he had lit the church on fire.

According to Renye, everyone who was inside the church has been accounted for. However, crews are still sifting through the debris of the building and the investigation is in its early stages.

The attack happened around 10:25 a.m. Sunday when Thomas Jacob Sanford of Burton drove into the church.

Related article