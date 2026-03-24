Michigan, city of Romulus sue DHS to stop ICE detention center

The Brief Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel and Romulus officials are taking legal action in an attempt to prevent an ICE detention center. They argue that the facility is not appropriate for the space, citing environmental concerns and proximity to homes. Nessel and city officials are seeking to halt construction on the facility until their concerns can be addressed.



Romulus officials continue their push to keep an ICE detention facility out of their city, this time joining Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS wants to use a warehouse on Cogswell as a facility to house immigrants. Both Nessel and Romulus Mayor Robert McCraight argue that the space is not appropriate for the facility.

What they're saying:

"The Romulus Warehouse is simply not—and never will be—an appropriate place for a large-scale detention center. DHS in its zealous quest for a bigger nationwide footprint, appears to have conducted an ill-conceived rush job, free from any traditional planning considerations or even basic concern for the many Romulus residents who will be impacted by their actions," Nessel said.

During a press conference Tuesday, McCraight said there are wildlife concerns in the area, the site is prone to flooding, and an environmental study needs to be conducted. He noted that the facility would "be an incredible burden" on the city's limited public safety resources.

McCraight also expressed concerns about how close the facility would be to residential areas.

"DHS could not have picked a worse location," he said.

McCraight went on to compare ICE trying to open a detention facility in the city to people entering the United States illegally.

"ICE is tasked with gathering those who enter our community, our country, without following the rules and regulations associated with legal citizenship. The fact is not lost on me that DHS has done the very same thing that they are charged with apprehending people for, to the city of Romulus," he said. "By operating in less than a transparent manner, they have avoided following the rules and regulations voted on and adopted by the citizens of our community, and have gained entry without our consent."

According to Nessel, DHS and ICE have violated the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to adequately consider alternative facilities like existing prisons, jails, or detention centers.

What's next:

Nessel said her office has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request and comment letter seeking transparency to the departments, but has not received a response.

The AG and city of Romulus are requesting that the court issue a preliminary injunction that would halt construction on the site until the concerns have been addressed.