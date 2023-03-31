Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee says he has cancer

Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee said on his social media that he has cancer.

The 8th Congressional District representative said a preventative scan of a swollen lymph node found a "serious but curable form of cancer", a statement from the lawmaker said.

"Thankfully, I caught it very early. With early detection and great doctors, they found a very small tumor in one of my tonsils. It’s never easy to hear the words you have cancer. But I know that so many other families have gone through a cancer diagnosis."

Kildee has served in Congress since 2013, taking over a seat previously held by his uncle Dale Kildee.

Kildee said he'll have surgery over the next few weeks to remove the cancer, which was identified as a type of skin cancer. His doctor told him his prognosis after treatment was excellent - however, it'll keep him out of the House of Representatives for a few weeks while he recovers.

"I am going to get through this. I’m going to beat cancer. I appreciate the love of my family and wife Jennifer, as well as the help of my extraordinary staff. And to my constituents and my colleagues in Congress, thank you for your continued support."