Michigan coordinates virtual food drive to keep elderly fed during COVID-19

Seniors are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 and are most protected at home. That means they can't do some common essential tasks, like going to the grocery store. So the Food Bank Council of Michigan is raising money to bring food to them.

The Food Bank Council is providing food boxes to seniors. Each box is filled with 33 items that should last about 10 days and include breakfast, lunch and dinner recipes.

"Older adults are at the highest risk. so we have recommended that they especially adhere to public health guidance to stay home stay safe," said Dr. Alexis Travis, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services "(They should) avoid going to places like the grocery store, if they have to that should be a last resort."

Dr. Travis said this type of food donation is critical to keeping our seniors safe during the pandemic. Each one will be delivered or can be picked up by seniors.

"If they do become exposed they're more likely to require hospitalization, more likely to have complications due to coronavirus," Dr. Travis said.

Gleaners is one of seven food banks participating in the drive. You can either buy a box for $28 or shop for people in need and donate them yourself. Stacy Averill with Gleaners said this gives them even more chances to help people in need.

"Part of that interactive experience in the virtual food drive shows you how far food banks can leverage the dollars that are donated and ultimately get more food for their dollars," Averill said.

The Michigan National Guard is packing the first 10,000 boxes at the Gleaners' location in Pontiac. The Food Bank Council is coordinating how they're distributed.

"These boxes not only provide some stability in their lives but also hope," Averill said.

Most pantries stopped in-person food drives because of COVID-19, and generally need is higher right now.

To donate, go to michiganfooddrive.com