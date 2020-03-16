Details of Whitmer's bar, restaurant closure order released: gyms, theaters, other gathering places included

Details have been released about the new order Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued in the face of the coronavirus state of emergency.

Under Executive Order 2020-9, effective Monday, March 16 at 3 p.m., the following places of public accommodation will be closed:

Restaurants

Cafes

Coffee houses

Bars

Taverns

Brewpubs

Distilleries

Clubs

Movie theaters

Indoor and outdoor performance venues

Gymnasiums

Fitness centers

Recreation centers

Indoor sports facilities

Indoor exercise facilities

Exercise studios

Spas

Casinos

Whitmer announced the order was coming earlier this morning on FOX 2 News. Restaurants are still permitted to prepare food for carry-out and delivery orders.

This order does not restrict a place of business from offering food and beverage using delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service. Places of public accommodation are encouraged to do so and use precautions to mitigate potential transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing.

Restaurants may allow five people inside at a time to pick up orders, so long as they stay six feet apart from each other.

These restrictions DO NOT apply to the following locations:

Office buildings

Grocery stores

Markets, food pantries

Pharmacies

Drug stores and providers of medical equipment and supplies

Health care facilities

Residential care facilities

Congregate care facilities

Juvenile justice facilities

Warehouse and distribution centers

Industrial and manufacturing facilities

As of right now, the order restrictions are in place until Monday, March 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has also declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people and restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities.

As of Monday morning, the number of positive cases confirmed in Michigan is at 53.

The number of positive test results is expected to increase as the state receives more tests and as more people are tested for coronavirus.